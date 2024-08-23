Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham United boss discusses Sydie Peck interest after Sheffield United squad decision

Steve Evans, the Rotherham United manager, has confirmed that Sydie Peck is a part of Sheffield United’s squad plans as things stand despite confirming his interest in a loan deal for the talented teenager. Peck, 19, caught the eye recently in United’s League Cup win over Wrexham and subsequently signed a long-term deal at Bramall Lane.

The Millers have identified him as a top target before the closure of the transfer window next Friday but as we revealed this morning, the Blades are keen to avoid leaving themselves short in terms of numbers for the first half of the season. That situation could change if boss Chris Wilder manages to sign a new midfield target in the next week but the Millers have also identified some potential alternatives to the former Arsenal youngster,

Speaking at a press conference this morning ahead of his side’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers, Evans said: “I can’t talk about a player belonging to Chris Wilder, can I? Suddenly, Chris buying me the odd pint or two would stop! Everyone knows we have an interest in Sydie, but he's a Sheffield United player and he's part of their plans as we speak. That will probably drift for a while. He's not the only player in that area who we're having chats about."

Evans, who has made 14 summer signings already, is still searching for a No.10 forward as well as further midfield reinforcements. "We don't have lots to do," he added. "Our squad is in a good position.

“Although we're handicapped a little bit at the present time by two or three injuries - not long term - that we could be doing without. We just need to top up the squad with a couple of players who will make it more rounded and blended."