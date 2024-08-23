Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United field “genuine” and not so genuine offers for key men ahead of transfer deadline

Sheffield United have fielded offers for some of their key players recently, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, with a week to go until the transfer window slams shut. The Blades are hoping to keep together the bulk of their squad past next Friday’s deadline, with interest in the likes of Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are very keen on the latter but have agreed a £20m deal for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke this week as they look to assemble a squad capable of competing in the top-flight. Vini Souza has also been linked with a move away, while the Blades are desperate to keep hold of Oliver Arblaster this summer.

Reports this week suggested that Fenerbahçe have made contact with Souza’s representatives to sound him out about a move and speaking this morning ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Norwich City, boss Wilder has suggested that some clubs have deliberately set out to unsettle his players ahead of a big final week of the window.

“Yeah, there has been [offers],” Wilder confirmed. “It's not my favourite part of the year with the speculation, not at all. I think there's genuine offers and some from clubs that just do it to cause a bit of unrest as well. It's not our style but it has been done, which is annoying, but you can't do anything about it. To try and unsettle your players.

“We have to deal with that. You don't have to deal with it if the window shuts before the season and we all get on with what we do. I'm not sure we need it [to continue until the end of August] but there's a reason it happens and we have to accept it and deal with it. There have been some genuine offers which we have to look at and discuss and analyse and make decisions on. It's been yet another busy week, in terms of us looking and us dealing with those situations.”