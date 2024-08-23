Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could make Sheffield United debut as manager hits back at “fabrication” over deal terms

Chris Wilder has appeared to hit back at divisional rivals Leeds United over the signing of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, ahead of a potential full Blades debut for the Crystal Palace loanee. Rak-Sakyi was confirmed as a Blades player earlier this month after their patience during a long pursuit paid off.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance in Blades colours as a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with QPR at Bramall Lane, with his involvement limited by his physical condition after a week of uncertainty over his future. But he has had a week of training with his new teammates since, with United enjoying a blank period without a midweek game, and is in contention to face Johannes Hoff Thorup’s Norwich City tomorrow.

Rak-Sakyi was a player in demand this summer after Palace made the decision to allow him to leave Selhurst Park on loan to gain more valuable first-team experience, with a number of Championship clubs competing for his signature. QPR were one of them and despite reports that Rak-Sakyi was keen to stay in his native London, the Blades won the race for his signature.

In doing so they also beat off competition from their Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who were keen on Rak-Sakyi after selling Crysencio Summerville to West Ham earlier this summer. Leeds boss Daniel Farke later suggested that his side had lost out on players this summer because of his refusal to agree to game-time guarantees for loan players from Premier League clubs.

“It’s never a guarantee whoever I bring in that he plays,” Farke said earlier this summer. “There will never be a guarantee in the contract, as long as I’m in charge, because I don’t think it’s healthy in implementing a performance culture – and that’s how I work.”

Although Farke did not explicitly name Rak-Sakyi, there is a suspicion in South Yorkshire that he was referring to the deal for the Palace youngster. And speaking ahead of the trip to Carrow Road, Wilder said: “Jes has come here to play football, but there are no guarantees.

“I know another club put out in there to cover themselves that we signed a guarantee that Jes played a certain amount of games. Absolute fabrication. There's another word I'd like to use that I'm not sure I'll be allowed to.”

Wilder has a welcome selection headache on the right wing, between Rak-Sakyi and Andre Brooks, who was impressive last time out against QPR, while he must decide whether to give goalkeeper Michael Cooper a first start as a Blade or keep faith with Welsh international Adam Davies.

“Jes is here to play of course, hes a big signing for us, but Brooksy was good [v QPR],” Wilder added. “I thought he was one of our better players right the way through the game, so competition for places is key. So in terms of the minutes for Jes, that was agreed before from a medical point of view and with Palace as well.

“And the same with Michael Cooper. It was a hectic week for the young man with a lot of travelling. He's been up and down the country, and up and down. But he's pushing, and we've got a decision to make there.”