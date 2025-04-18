Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder hails Sheffield United's "most important win" as fans' contribution recognised

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder hailed the contribution of Sheffield United’s “outstanding” supporters as the Blades got back to winning ways following a horror run of form against Cardiff City this afternoon. The Blades went into the game on the back of three successive wins but were deserved 2-0 winners thanks to goals in either half from Gus Hamer and sub Ben Brereton Diaz.

It was imperative for the Blades to get back on the horse after a week that dampened the whole mood around the club and handed the promotion momentum to Burnley - who won earlier in the day at Watford - and Leeds United, who faced Oxford United in the day’s late kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades can claw back some more points on Burnley if they inflict a first home defeat of the season on the Clarets at Turf Moor on Monday but for the time being, Wilder breathed a sigh of relief at his side’s latest win of a remarkable campaign so far.

“I said to the players that, from the experience of being in this position as a coach and manager when you lose games, getting over the line in the first one is the hardest,” said Wilder. “I've got to say, the supporters were outstanding today. I've just been asked a question about a nervousness in the ground, but I thought they did their utmost to make that shirt light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Off the back of that, getting the first win was so important. We don't like to lose games of football and we've not done it a lot this season, so to get our 27th win of the season was important. We got the performance right, we got the bit in the middle right and I was delighted with our patience, because we could have quite easily just forced it.

“And I thought the crowd stayed with that and recognised that it would take us moving the ball and forward runs and we found that first goal. Then they had nothing to lose and we have to then deal with the things we've not dealt with as well as we should have done recently.

“Direct play, first and second balls and set plays. I thought the two centre-halves were outstanding, they matched the threat well and were outstanding. There were some good performances out there today.”