Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United fail with two offers for Sheffield United key man Gus Hamer late in transfer window

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has no concerns over Gus Hamer’s attitude despite Leeds United’s “ridiculously low” offer for the Blades’ key man recently. Leeds made a £13m bid for Hamer earlier in the window and then followed it up with an offer that included Joel Piroe in a potential swap deal.

But Wilder expects the transfer window to slam shut at 11pm tonight with Hamer still at Bramall Lane, with the Dutchman showing his importance to the United cause with two goals and an assist in his first three league games of the season. Barring a change in his situation, or any late injury or illness, he will be on the Blades teamsheet for Sunday’s clash with Watford, with Wilder insisting that his head has not been turned by the interest from up the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With Gus, we talked about it from a Leeds point of view and what they did,” Wilder said. “I will always be honest with you and you know what I thought about it. They sold two players for £40m each [Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter] and ridiculously low-balled us for our best player. I’m not here to appease anyone up the road, I’m here for Sheffield United Football Club and its best interests. The number was ridiculously low.”

Hamer was named on the bench for Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie away at Barnsley, amid the speculation about his future, and impressed with a determined display as a second-half substitute in the Blades’ eventual 1-0 defeat.

"His attitude to the game on Tuesday night was superb,” Wilder added. “I could have left him out on Tuesday night but he wanted to be involved. I asked him and he did and he couldn’t wait to get on the pitch. You saw the reaction of Sheff Utd fans before the game with Vini and to Gus' performance for 20 or 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was the one who got us going, played with intensity and urgency and at times he was taking the game on his shoulders to try and win that game on his own - a second-round Carabao Cup game. He wanted to win that game on his own. I'm not seeing anyone that wants to get away. "I've seen a couple of players who didn’t want to be here. See you later.”