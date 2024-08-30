Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United departure confirmed

Defender Auston Trusty has officially left Sheffield United after his switch to Scottish giants Celtic was confirmed this evening. The Blades have received around £6m for the centre-half, who joined last summer for £5m from Arsenal.

Speaking earlier today Chris Wilder, the United manager, revealed that Trusty wanted to seek the opportunity to move to Glasgow, following Anis Slimane out of the exit door on deadline day. The Blades are not expected to replace either player this summer with fresh faces ahead of the window closing tonight at 11pm.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “We are so pleased to sign Auston and he is a really welcome addition to our squad. He is a quick, strong, athletic defender with great ability and good experience and a player who has done really well to make his way to the USA national squad.

"We are really looking forward to working with Auston. I know he is really excited to be joining Celtic and looking forward to facing the challenges ahead and playing his part as we strive to bring our fans success once again.”

The defender added: "I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid. Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation.

“The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that’s off the pitch, as a teammate and everything on the pitch. He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it’s up to me and he’ll provide me with the environment where I can thrive. I’m looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I’ve heard it’s a great environment around the club too so I’m looking forward to it."