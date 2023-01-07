'Can't ask for more', 'My only question...' - Sheffield United fans react to Millwall FA Cup win

Sheffield United beat Millwall, and biblical rain at The Den, to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle in the first half made the game comfortable for the Blades, with boss Paul Heckingbottom “delighted” with how his side performed throughout the game.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

@pjobuchanan: Good performance from the Blades today, they never really threatened us so we’re in to the next round … up the Blades

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RowleyOnARiver: Jebbo fantastic, Ndiaye brilliant as always, comfortable at the back and Bogle great going forward. My only question is why didn’t Brooks & Coulibaly come on earlier? Wouldn’t have risked our key players for 89 minutes. On to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@M_Eggy1: Right. Get us a big home tie in the 4th round.

@AndrewMcMath10: A goal for Jebbison, a goal for Bogle after returning from injury and through to the fourth round. Can't ask for more and keeps momentum going in the league. It also shows the squad depth that we have this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United, right, celebrates scoring the Blades' second goal at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

@Adam70433875: What’s that, 50k now in the kitty for transfers. Dizzy heights

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GodberMick: Good result hopefully no injuries and in the hat for tomorrow’s draw! Decent goals and good turn out from the Blades. Safe trip home!

Advertisement Hide Ad