News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Can't ask for more', 'My only question...' - Sheffield United fans react to Millwall FA Cup win

Sheffield United beat Millwall, and biblical rain at The Den, to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 5:59pm

Goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle in the first half made the game comfortable for the Blades, with boss Paul Heckingbottom “delighted” with how his side performed throughout the game.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media ...

Hide Ad

@pjobuchanan: Good performance from the Blades today, they never really threatened us so we’re in to the next round … up the Blades

Most Popular
Hide Ad

@RowleyOnARiver: Jebbo fantastic, Ndiaye brilliant as always, comfortable at the back and Bogle great going forward. My only question is why didn’t Brooks & Coulibaly come on earlier? Wouldn’t have risked our key players for 89 minutes. On to the next round.

Millwall boss's verdict on United after Blades progress in FA Cup

Hide Ad

@M_Eggy1: Right. Get us a big home tie in the 4th round.

@AndrewMcMath10: A goal for Jebbison, a goal for Bogle after returning from injury and through to the fourth round. Can't ask for more and keeps momentum going in the league. It also shows the squad depth that we have this season.

Hide Ad
Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United, right, celebrates scoring the Blades' second goal at Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

@Adam70433875: What’s that, 50k now in the kitty for transfers. Dizzy heights

Hide Ad

Blades boss's delighted verdict as his side progress in FA Cup

@GodberMick: Good result hopefully no injuries and in the hat for tomorrow’s draw! Decent goals and good turn out from the Blades. Safe trip home!

Hide Ad

@sclare2805: Decent performance from Blades today, deserved the win overall. Both sides with changes before KO, expect a very different Millwall side in the league next month - into the 4th Round

United player ratings: Ndiaye and Jebbison catch eye in Millwall victory