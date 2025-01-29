Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United travel to take on struggling Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United make the short trip to Derby this Saturday to face a side sliding back towards League One.

The Rams are on a run of six straight league defeats and in the middle of that were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sequence sees Paul Warne’s men in the bottom three, two points from safety and with a couple of their fellow strugglers beginning to pick up points and pull away - see Hull City’s impresive victory at Bramall Lane last week - Derby find themselves in severe danger of relegation.

It has left the Rams clutching at straws a little bit as they look for positives going into Saturday’s visit of the Blades, with former United man Ben Osborn looking at home displays for encourgement, with the majority of those wins at Pride Park coming much earlier in the season.

"In other teams where I have been in relegation scraps, whenever we won it was scrappy 1-0 or 2-1 or something like that, and here we have had some really good performances where we have run all over other teams,” Osborn told the Derby Telegraph. “And that doesn't happen if you are a team destined to be near the bottom of the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've produced some really good performances at home, we're going to need the fans and everyone behind us as well as a real team effort to get that result that gives us the confidence to go on a bit of a run and I do believe it'll come,” he added. “It's a big game between two massive clubs in the Championship. We've got to give it a right go, take the game to Sheffield United and hopefully try and get a result.”

Derby strengthened their squad this week with the arrival of former player Matt Clarke from Middlesbrough, with the defender expected to go straight into the squad to face the Blades. He, too, is confident that results will turn in Derby’s favour.

“The nature of the league there is such a long way to go and it can change so quickly, you want to go on a bit of a run, pick up some momentum and it can soon look completely different so [league position] is not something that worries me too much,” he told Rams TV.