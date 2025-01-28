Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United set for reunion with Jack O'Connell replacement target after third Derby County transfer move

Sheffield United could come face-to-face with one of their former transfer targets this weekend after he joined Derby County - for the third time in his career. The Blades were interested in Matt Clarke during his time at Brighton and Hove Albion, with the defender returning to Pride Park from Middlesbrough ahead of their clash with United this weekend.

Clarke has returned to Derby in a permanent deal until the end of this season and will be eligible to face United this weekend if selected. United weighed up a move for him amid Jack O’Connell’s injury struggles but he joined West Brom in the summer of 2021, making more than 150 appearances in the Championship in a boost to Warne’s struggling squad.

“It feels really good,” Clarke said of his Derby return. “As soon as I heard that there was a possibility to come back, I was over the moon. I suppose it shows how much I've enjoyed being here, and from the club's point of view, obviously I’ve done something right or it wouldn't keep bringing me back!

“I was around the squad at Middlesbrough but not playing as many minutes as I'd like, so I was looking to get some game time. Derby popped up and these things may take a bit of time going backwards and forwards, which can feel like forever, but it’s happened and I'm happy to be here.

“I recognise some of the staff coming back in, there's not many players left from my last spell here. There's a lot of turnover in football, but there are plenty of people and plenty of familiar faces to say hello to again. I've been back to Pride Park a couple of times since, but obviously in the away dressing room, so I'm looking forward to being back with the fans and with the support.”

United will also come face to face with another familiar figure this weekend in former midfielder Ben Osborn, who signed for his boyhood club Derby in the summer after a surprise U-turn on the initial decision to extend his time at Bramall Lane.