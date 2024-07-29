Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhian Brewster preparing for make-or-break Sheffield United season after ringing Chris Wilder endorsement

Chris Wilder is backing Rhian Brewster to repay the faith shown in him at Sheffield United this season - despite admitting that the former Liverpool striker may have to bide his time for chances over the course of a long Championship campaign. The big-money signing is yet to live up to his reputation in a United shirt after a succession of unfortunate injuries, and is now in the final year of his current Blades deal.

Brewster is on the comeback trail from an injury issue that prematurely curtailed his 2023/24 season and made his latest pre-season appearance off the bench in United’s 2-1 win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday. After the departures of Oli McBurnie, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Cameron Archer, and with uncertainty over Will Osula’s Bramall Lane future, Brewster is now amongst a senior crop of United forwards and is desperate to kickstart his Bramall Lane career.

Speaking ahead of United’s final pre-season friendly this Friday night, away at Huddersfield Town, boss Wilder said: “He’s going to be one of four strikers at the top of the pitch for us, without a shadow of a doubt. It’s a big season for Rhian, definitely. He knows that and we know that.

“But it’s great to see him out there for us in our pre-season friendlies and that’s really going to help him - getting those minutes under his belt and being able to do things the right and correct way rather than having to play catch-up with the rest of the lads.”

Wilder, speaking to Sportsboom, hopes to add more forward options to his squad before the season opener against Preston North End on August 9 and plans to shuffle his pack to keep his strikers fresh during a gruelling 46-game Championship campaign. “One of the things Ipswich did unbelievably well last season was how they swapped things around in attack and kept everything fresh,” he added. “

“Sometimes Rhian will start. Other times he’ll come off the bench and sometimes he might not play at all. But that pretty much goes for everyone because we want to keep things fresh and present opponents with a constantly changing set of challenges. We’ve got a history of doing the same thing here and it’s something we are looking to try and do again.”

For the time being, though, United are focusing on keeping Brewster fit and healthy and ensuring that his recent injury struggles become a thing of the past. A return of five goals in his entire United career does not reflect Brewster’s ability and there is a remarkable amount of goodwill towards the striker from coaching staff and teammates, with Wilder reminded of another popular United forward who had his own lean spells in front of goal.

“We have to modify things for Rhian in training,” said Wilder. “It’s important we play our part by looking after him and protecting him. Hopefully we can give the boy a kick-start at last because if anyone deserves it then it’s Rhian. Everyone here, the rest of the players and all of us as staff, want to see him do well and we’ll give him every opportunity. Because not only is he a good player, he’s also a really great lad.”

“I’ve got no doubt that he’ll score goals for us,” Wilder added. “He scores all the time in training and so he can do it out there on the pitch for real as well. We know that and he knows that. I’ve seen it before with players, when they’ve struggled in front of goal.”