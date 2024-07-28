Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United still have work to do in transfer market despite arrival of long-awaited target Harrison Burrows

Chris Wilder has admitted that the long-awaited arrival of Harrison Burrows cannot spell the end of Sheffield United’s close-season recruitment drive as August 9’s Championship opener against Preston North End comes ever closer. Burrows became the fifth Blade to join in the summer but with the number of players leaving since the end of last season well into double figures, there is more to be done.

United are still keen to sign a new goalkeeper, despite Wilder refusing to be drawn on the issue after Ivo Grbic missed out at Rotherham United yesterday will illness, while Jamie Shackleton’s injury - combined with Jayden Bogle’s departure to Leeds - may accelerate the need for more reinforcements in the right-back department.

Burrows’ arrival from Peterborough United boosts the options on the other flank to three, with Sam McCallum and Rhys Norrington-Davies also options once the latter completes his return to fitness, while United may yet need to urgently move for replacements if one of their prized assets, such as Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza or Gus Hamer, are prised away before the end of the current transfer window.

Wilder is delighted to have Burrows on board, the reigning League One player of the year watching the Rotherham victory as an unused substitute from the bench, but has now stressed the need for further arrivals ahead of next Friday’s final pre-season friendly at Huddersfield Town.

“It's good to have H on board,” Wilder said. “He's a talented young player but he's got to get into that team. He plays in numerous positions, he understands he's coming to a club with some decent players and hopefully there'll be more decent players to come in the next three or four days. There's still a build on, we understand that.

“We all understand that time is of the essence. We're 10 training days away from the first game of the season and have one competitive game left. So we need to move and hopefully we will do this week.