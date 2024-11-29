Rhian Brewster retains Sheffield United "hunger" as Blades hope for Sunderland fitness boost

Rhian Brewster retains the “hunger and drive” to recapture the form which persuaded Sheffield United to make him their record signing, manager Chris Wilder has insisted, as the Blades prepare for the “major boost” of his imminent return to fitness. The former Liverpool youngster has missed United’s last four games with a knock he picked up at Blackburn Rovers.

That absence means his injury frustration since arriving at Bramall Lane four years ago has continued but there was some relief amongst United’s coaching staff that the issue was a simple contact one, rather than a recurrence of the hamstring trouble that has plagued the former England U21 international in recent years. He is “really close” to returning to fitness and could be named in the squad for tonight’s big Championship clash at home to fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland.

Although Tyrese Campbell is in white-hot form, entering the Sunderland game with five goals in his last six matches, the absences of Brewster and Kieffer Moore with the calf issue that kept him out of the Sheffield derby against Wednesday have meant that United’s first-choice forward substitution has been 18-year-old rookie Ryan One in recent weeks. The youngster scored his first senior goal at Bristol City but the paucity of options up front could impact United’s promotion bid going forward.

"Rhian is really close. Really close,” Wilder said. “We have to make a really considered, sensible decision with Rhian considering his past injury record as well. People talk about the big, hefty price tag on his head as a young player but he was the best player of his type in the country at the time and he’s been struck down with injury after injury. He is the most likeable lad you could ever wish to meet, and he's a top pro.

“There are no shortcuts - I would be saying different things if I thought he was shortcutting everything and he was indisciplined, and he didn't have the desire and hunger to get back to where he was. But he has. I’ve been consistent in how I’ve talked about him. Players don’t want to be injured, they want to do what they love doing from when they used to kick a ball about in the back garden or on the school fields with their pals.”

United also have Tom Davies back available again after his own hamstring trouble but delight at his return was tinged with sadness over the Blades’ big Oliver Arblaster blow, the 20-year-old going under the knife recently to correct a ruptured ACL injury that is likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

"The good thing from Rhian's point of view is it wasn't his hamstring, which was the first fear,” added Wilder, “and it was a contact injury he couldn't really do anything about, his body had nowhere to go and that’s why he picked up the injury, You can still see the confidence in him, that he’s had a pre-season and been in and around it and played large parts of the season so far.

“He's definitely got a hunger and drive about him. There's been a lot of talk about him and a lot of negative talk, which he has to accept. I don't think it's right or correct but these are the views that people have and when you’re in the game at a pretty high level of football, then you have to accept that. But to have him back will be a major boost.”