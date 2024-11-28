Chris Wilder relays “great” news over Harry Souttar’s Sheffield United future amid Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hope

Harry Souttar, the influential Leicester City loan star, will stay at Sheffield United for the remainder of their promotion season, boss Chris Wilder has confirmed, amid fears that a chance of manager at the King Power Stadium could see the Australian international recalled in January. Souttar has been one of United’s leading lights this season as the Blades banished the potential hangover from last season’s relegation season to mount an instant promotion bid.

The 6ft 7in centre-half is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Wilder at the minute and barring any late illness or injury issue, will make his latest appearance in red and white during tomorrow night’s intriguing clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland. Souttar and Co. have kept seven consecutive clean sheets at Bramall Lane, conceding in just one home league game since the campaign began, and that record has underpinned the Blades’ bid for an instant return to the Premier League.

Souttar has curiously found opportunities hard to come by since a £15m move from Stoke City last January and was allowed to join United in the summer after finding himself down the pecking order when Enzo Maresca jumped ship to Chelsea and Steve Cooper took over. Cooper was dismissed recently, despite Leicester making the best start to the season of all the three promoted sides, but Souttar is enjoying life at Bramall Lane and will remain for the rest of the campaign.

“I do believe - after doing a bit of digging - that from an appearance point of view, he had to play so many games, or a percentage of so many of the games,” Wilder said of Souttar. “And he’s past that now, so he's here for the season. And that's great news for us.”

United’s other loan stars, Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Crystal Palace, have also impressed at Bramall Lane. Rak-Sakyi scored his second goal in as many games on Tuesday night - after a goal and an assist in the draw at Coventry City at the weekend - and representatives from Palace were at Bramall Lane in midweek to watch him cap the 3-0 victory.

Asked if there were any concerns about Rak-Sakyi being recalled, Wilder said: “No, we are in communication with Palace. Mark Bright was up at the game on Tuesday and we're in constant communication. We’re incredibly confident that Jez will be with us. I spoke to Jez about it as well, and he’s got his head down and he wants to stay for the season. We're really confident that will happen.”