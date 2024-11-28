Chris Wilder responds to latest Sheffield United charge after responding to pundits’ analysis of Coventry City controversy

Chris Wilder admits that Sheffield United “have to get their own house in order” after being hit with a fourth FA charge of the season over a tunnel fracas at half-time of Saturday’s fiery draw at Coventry City. But the Blades boss hit back at pundits on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch show for their view on the game’s flashpoint, which saw United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off for retaliating to provocation from City’s Norman Bassette.

The Belgian youngster goaded the Bosnian, having earlier caught him on the back of the head with an elbow as the two fell to the turf, and Ahmedhodzic took the bait, picking up a three-match ban in the process. But Bassette’s reaction - winking and blowing a kiss at Tyrese Campbell with the look of a man pretty pleased with his efforts - didn’t go down well at United, even if pundits Sue Smith and Jay Bothroyd laughed it off on the latest segment of the Ref Watch show.

"I don't find it funny from Sky’s point of view, with their two commentators on the Ref Watch thinking it's funny,” Wilder said. “And having a chuckle about it and it’s all part and parcel of the game. It isn't. I’m sure the referee’s association won’t be happy with them having to deal with those sorts of situations. A ref's job is hard enough without that. There’s gamesmanship and there’s people winding each other up. But to that extent, for me, I’m not having it.”

The two sides came together at half-time at the CBS Arena and the incident was included in ref Darren Bond’s report, leading to both United and the Sky Blues being charged as a result. The Blades have already been fined for similar incidents in games against Wrexham, Watford and Portsmouth but Wilder feels that the incidents should be taken in isolation. “One hundred per cent, I look at it in isolation. I'm in contact with the chief exec. I don't want to rack up fines and cost the club money. There's a fine line.

"I believe Wrexham didn't deserve the punishment, the Watford did. Absolutely one hundred per cent the Portsmouth one didn't, there was incitement in that, and with what happened at the weekend as well. We’ll get our house in order and we'll look at things internally, as we have done with Anel. When I look back, and I’ve put my report in, I think the boy [Bassette] was very, very lucky not to receive a card for his challenge on Anel before, when he blatantly forearmed him in the back of the head.”

Wilder has spoken to Ahmedhodzic about the red-card incident while the Blades could face another fine if found guilty of the latest charge, having been docked £40,000 for a post-match coming together at Fratton Park earlier this season. “We have to get our own house in order so we'll deal with the situation with the FA and we’ll talk about it honestly, and accept any punishment that comes our way,” Wilder added.

"It's an emotional game, and people want to win games of football. I see at Premier League level what happened between Man City and Arsenal, one of their players chucked a ball at someone's head but nothing happened. We're always after consistency but it's a physical and an emotional game, and a competitive one. So we have to understand that. Let's not lose touch with anything, let's not lose the roots of the game. It's a contact sport and if players step over the line... I've got absolutely no issues with Anel getting sent off for a push to the chest and neck. Let's make sure we don't lose focus on what the game of football is about as well."

“It's an emotional game, and people want to win games of football. I see at Premier League level what happened between Man City and Arsenal, one of their players chucked a ball at someone’s head but nothing happened. We're always after consistency but it's a physical and an emotional game, and a competitive one. So we have to understand that. Let's not lose touch with anything, let’s not lose the roots of the game. It's a contact sport and if players step over the line... I've got absolutely no issues with Anel getting sent off for a push to the chest and neck. Let's make sure we don't lose focus on what the game of football is about as well.”