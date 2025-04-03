Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke's Leeds United play-off admission after big Illan Meslier call and Sheffield United, Burnley verdict

Leeds United calamity ‘keeper Illan Meslier will be axed for the promotion run-in, manager Daniel Farke has confirmed, in a big twist that could impact the battle for Premier League promotion with Sheffield United and Burnley. The Frenchman has made a number of high-profile errors this season, the latest coming in the weekend draw with Swansea.

Meslier dropped a corner under no pressure and allowed Harry Darling to stab home, before conceding again in the 96th minute as Leeds dropped yet more points and allowed the Blades to open up a two-point gap at the top of the table. Farke’s men go into the weekend level with third-placed Burnley courtesy of their superior goal difference, with the German confirming that No.2 Karl Darlow will don the gloves at Luton on Saturday lunchtime.

“I’m a big believer to have clarity on the goalkeeper position,” Farke said in his pre-match press conference this afternoon. “I have taken my decision and spoken to the goalkeepers. Karl Darlow will play on Saturday. Illan will be on the bench.

“I work with human beings, not robots. It was a difficult decision to take with Illan. It’s always a bit difficult. We all know Illan has had a difficult season so far, you have to be honest. I think in general, your No. 1 you are a bit more careful to change than an outfield player.

“If they have one or two difficult games, you can rotate a bit. In the goalkeeper position, it’s important you don’t change game-to-game, even after a few mistakes. Illan has done a lot for this club. He took part in securing promotion a few years ago, he had a good first season at Premier League level and has more than 100 Premier League games under his belt.

“Last season he was in the Championship team of the season. I made it quite clear, the last time we spoke about this topic that it’s professional football and you have to deliver good performances and perform well. In the last weeks, we felt he could have done better in a few situations. Right now, it was a decision I feel I had to make and to protect him a little bit. The camera and spotlight is on him, he’s still a young man, the weight of the world is on his shoulders, and we have to protect him.

“The second reason I had this decision, I have a reliable and proper option in Darlow. He is an experienced goalkeeper, proven at this level and a top class character. I know he hasn’t played many league games in the last few years, but he performs really well every day in training.

“He is loyal and in a good moment right now because he’s played two solid performances for Wales. He’s in a good rhythm so we got the feeling in this moment, heading into a nervy crunch time period, feeling the pressure, it’s the right time to take this decision.”

Daniel Farke’s verdict on Sheffield United, Burnley battle and play-off admission

United travel to Oxford United on Saturday knowing that three more points will only consolidate their promotion push, regardless of what Leeds and Burnley do as the finishing line rapidly approaches. Farke raised some eyebrows at the weekend after the Swansea defeat when he insisted, “100 per cent”, that his side will be in the top-flight next season, and doubled down on that confidence earlier today - whether via automatic promotion or the play-offs.

“It’s my honest feeling,” he said. “I’m not nervous at all, I’m totally calm and cool that we’ll play Premier League next season. I’m older and have experience of a few situations. I’ve been involved in promotion battles in my managerial career, won the title and promotion five times. You get a feeling if you have a team that will make it and I wouldn’t speak about it if I wasn’t 100 per cent convinced.

“Of course at this stage you can’t guarantee you’ll finish in top two; the race is too tight. We have strong opponents with Sheffield [United], Burnley and we can’t guarantee top two. But I still think we have a great chance to finish in the top two and if not, then the play-offs.”