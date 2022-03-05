Johnson had adopted exactly the same approach when he converted from 12 yards during Forest’s win over Rovers last month.

Asked if Foderingham knew what the 20-year-old would attempt to do, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, he really does his homework before games. It’s something him and Matt are really big on, they put a lot of time into it.

“Brennan had done something similar not so long ago. So of course, they’d seen that. Still, it takes a really brave ‘keeper to stand there and now move because the temptation for them is to always try and do something.

“Wes held his nerve, relied on the work he’s done, and got his reward for that. It’s down to what he does with Matt.”

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United makes a penalty save from Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We thought we’d done enough,” Heckingbottom said. “It wasn’t to be.”