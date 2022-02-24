The former Rangers player, now United’s undisputed number one following a series of excellent performances in recent months, further embellished his reputation by saving Reda Khadra’s penalty kick during Wednesday night’s victory over Blackburn Rovers.

The block, which saw Foderingham shift his body position to claw the German’s attempt away to safety, means United enter this weekend’s game at Millwall having not conceded in nearly nine hours of football.

Despite making only one appearance for United during his first year at Bramall Lane, Foderingham still impressed coaching staff with his dedication according to manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Explaining why he had no fears about allowing his team mates Robin Olsen and Michael Verrips to depart during a mid-term reshuffle, the United manager said: “I worked with Wes last season when Rammers (Aaron Ramsdale, now of Arsenal) was in really good form and getting better and better all the time. But while he was doing that, Wes was really impressing me as well. He was showing what he was all about, coming in and doing everything that was asked of him. He was showing us all what a good ‘keeper he was in every (training) session.”

After being placed in caretaker charge as United slid out of the Premier League, Heckingbottom was handed the role on a full-time basis when Slavisa Jokanovic, Chris Wilder’s permanent successor, was sacked in November. Sixteenth in the table when the Serb left, United are preparing for their trip to south London in sixth and unbeaten in nine outings.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship win over Blackburn Rovers: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“Wes has made saves that have kept us a clean sheet,” Heckingbottom said, reminding how United’s defence works as a unit. “But he’s not had too many saves to make of late, which is also really pleasing to see. But the sign of a good ‘keeper is that, when he’s not had much to do, he’s still making those saves when called upon.”

“They all work together back there,” Heckingbottom added. “In fact, they defend as a group right the way through which you need to do. But I had no problems putting Wes in, because he’d already shown what he’s all about even though he wasn’t playing at the time.”

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham saves a penalty from Reda Khadra of Blackburn Rovers: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage