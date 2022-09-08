Remembering Sheffield United's remarkable 7-3 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday, on this day in 1951
It’s been 71 years since Sheffield United stuck seven goals past their bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday in one of the most remarkable results in their long and illustrious history.
The date was September 8, 1951 at Bramall Lane, as over 50,000 packed in to witness history being made in the second division game.
Wednesday had just been relegated from the First Division, coming straight back down after going up in 1950, and United had promotion hopes of their own and by early September that year, both rivals were a point behind the early pacesetters Notts County.
Most Popular
-
1
Decisions to be taken on Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fixtures after Queen's sad passing, aged 96
-
2
Discussions ongoing over Sheffield United's clash with Rotherham United after Queen's death as Burnley v Norwich postponed
-
3
Sheffield United boss discusses Jack O'Connell's new role and future plans for defender
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday’s Plymouth Argyle game being ‘discussed’ following The Queen’s passing
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday new boy shrugs off Hillsborough boos – describes how they’ll bounce back at Plymouth Argyle
Wednesday actually took the early lead at the Lane, but goals from Derek Hawksworth and Harold Brook saw United turn it around and lead 2-1 at half-time.
Fred Furniss then missed the chance to extend his side’s lead from the penalty spot, and it looked like it could be a costly mistake as Dennis Woodhead equalised for Wednesday.
But a remarkable blitz of goals from Alf Ringstead (2), Hawksworth and Fred Smith had put United 6-2 ahead and Brook restored United’s four-goal cushion after Woodhead scored his second.
Ahead of the return fixture at Hillsborough in January, 17-year-old United trainee Graham Shaw turned up at Bramall Lane in his kit and boots, preparing to play for the reserves.
But there had been a miscommunication; Shaw had been selected to make his debut in the derby and, with less than an hour to kick-off, had to wing it across the city via tram. He made it just in time, running out in front of 65,327 fans as United won 3-1 to secure a derby double.