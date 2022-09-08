News you can trust since 1887
Remembering Sheffield United's remarkable 7-3 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday, on this day in 1951

It’s been 71 years since Sheffield United stuck seven goals past their bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday in one of the most remarkable results in their long and illustrious history.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:15 pm

The date was September 8, 1951 at Bramall Lane, as over 50,000 packed in to witness history being made in the second division game.

Wednesday had just been relegated from the First Division, coming straight back down after going up in 1950, and United had promotion hopes of their own and by early September that year, both rivals were a point behind the early pacesetters Notts County.

Wednesday actually took the early lead at the Lane, but goals from Derek Hawksworth and Harold Brook saw United turn it around and lead 2-1 at half-time.

Fred Furniss then missed the chance to extend his side’s lead from the penalty spot, and it looked like it could be a costly mistake as Dennis Woodhead equalised for Wednesday.

But a remarkable blitz of goals from Alf Ringstead (2), Hawksworth and Fred Smith had put United 6-2 ahead and Brook restored United’s four-goal cushion after Woodhead scored his second.

Harold Brook, one of the Blades goalscorers in their memorable hammering of Wednesday in 1951

Ahead of the return fixture at Hillsborough in January, 17-year-old United trainee Graham Shaw turned up at Bramall Lane in his kit and boots, preparing to play for the reserves.

But there had been a miscommunication; Shaw had been selected to make his debut in the derby and, with less than an hour to kick-off, had to wing it across the city via tram. He made it just in time, running out in front of 65,327 fans as United won 3-1 to secure a derby double.

How the Green 'Un reported the remarkable game
Alf Ringstead, pictured here in action for Blades v Huddersfield in 1958, scored a brace in the famous victory.
