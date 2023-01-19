Former Blades star Paul Coutts leads Bristol Rovers teammates in touching tribute to cancer-hit teammate

Paul Coutts, the former Sheffield United favourite, led his Bristol Rovers teammates in a touching tribute to their cancer-hit teammate - as they all shaved their heads.

Rovers defender Nick Anderton was diagnosed with bone cancer in July and had a successful operation to remove a tumour three months later. But further scans revealed aggressive cancerous cells remained in his body, and the 26-year-old is now undergoing intense chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To show their support for their teammate, captain Coutts and the rest of the Rovers squad had their heads shaved on January 16 - with 16 the shirt number worn by Anderton. A fundraising appeal for Anderton, set up with the target of £1,600, has raised almost £39,000 at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just think it shows what everyone thought of Nick around the building,” Rovers captain Coutts told BBC Points West.

“He played on pretty much from January last year, I think with what he thought was a sore knee, and it shows what sort of character he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad