The referee who sent-off Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham during his team’s defeat by Championship leaders Burnley has been stood down from Premier League duty this weekend.

The decision, confirmed by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, comes after Michael Salisbury failed to recommend a pitchside monitor check during Brighton and Hove Albion’s defeat by Tottenham Hotspur 48 hours earlier.

Although the PGMOL were happy for Salisbury to oversee a game between the English Football League’s two leading clubs, the body has since announced he will not be on VAR duty during the latest round of top-flight fixtures. The call came after Albion complained Kaoru Mitoma should have been awarded a penalty following a foul by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; a plea which has clearly resonated with the powers-that-be.

Salisbury correctly awarded Foderingham a red card midway through the first-half of United’s loss at Turf Moor, which sees them enter the final six outings of their league campaign second in the table and five points clear of third placed Luton Town having played a match less than Rob Edwards’ men.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, suggested afterwards that he had no qualms about Salisbury’s interpretation of events when Foderingham brought down Nathan Tella on the edge of the box following a mix-up with defender Jack Robinson.

With United having no plans to appeal, Wales international Adam Davies is now set to start Saturday’s meeting with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane. City make the journey north ranked 21st; a point above the relegation zone.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United is sent off by referee Michael Salisbury: Alex Livesey/Getty Images