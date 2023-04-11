News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United boss admits he'd rather have seen Burnley awarded a penalty at Turf Moor

Paul Heckingbottom has explained why he would have preferred to see Burnley awarded a penalty following Wes Foderingham’s sending-off at Turf Moor, before the referee reversed his original decision after dismissing the Sheffield United goalkeeper.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST

Foderingham will miss this weekend’s game against Cardiff City after receiving a red card midway through the first-half of his team’s meeting with the Championship leaders. Michael Salisbury, who was overseeing the contest, initially pointed to the spot when the 32-year-old tripped Nathan Tella before being informed the foul had taken place just outside of the box. Burnley, who went on to win Monday’s game 2-0, were duly awarded a free-kick instead but Salisbury still ordered Foderingham to leave the field of play.

MORE: No fears about Davies

Confirming United will not appeal the former Rangers man’s suspension, Heckingbottom told The Star: “If it had been a pen then Wes would probably have been cautioned. He’d probably have got a yellow. But in the end, he (Salisbury) probably got it right.”

Despite Heckingbottom’s reference to the double jeopardy rule, which states teams can not be punished twice when penalties are conceded in incidents such as this, Foderingham could still have been sent-off had the incident taken place inside the area if Salisbury judged he had not made a genuine attempt to regain possession of the ball.

The defeat at Turf Moor sees United prepare for the visit of Sabri Lamouchi’s side still second in the table and now five points ahead of third-placed Luton Town, who have contested one match more. Adam Davies, the Wales international, will start against City after deputising for Foderingham in Lancashire.

MORE: United’s snub by the EFL

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham fouls Burnley's Nathan Tella (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley: Richard Sellers/PA WireSheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham fouls Burnley's Nathan Tella (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley: Richard Sellers/PA Wire
Nathan Tella in action against Sheffield United at Turf Moor: Simon Bellis / SportimageNathan Tella in action against Sheffield United at Turf Moor: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies (left) will start against Cardiff City: Richard Sellers/PA WireSheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies (left) will start against Cardiff City: Richard Sellers/PA Wire
