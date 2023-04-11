Sheffield United have been handed a bizarre snub by the English Football League, after failing to gain a single nomination for the governing body’s prestigious end of season awards.

Despite being second in the Championship table and favourites to join already promoted Burnley in the Premier League next term, neither Paul Heckingbottom nor any member of his squad have seen their names included on the shortlists which were unveiled earlier today.

After impressing for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar and since cementing his place in a starting eleven also containing Sadio Mane, Eduoard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, United attacker Iliman Ndiaye was not selected as one of the division’s three most influential performers with Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom, Josh Bronwhill of Burnley and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres all put forward ahead of him. Aged 23 and therefore ineligible to be considered for the young player trophy, Ndiaye has scored 13 goals in his last 45 outings for United and is expected to attract interest from a number of leading clubs both at home and abroad this summer.

Although his omission will be a surprise, the fact that Heckingbottom is not considered by the EFL’s selection panel to be one of the three best managers in England’s second tier is the biggest shock; particularly given the challenges he has been forced to overcome of late. They include a crippling injury crisis, which threatened to derail United’s push for top-flight football before Christmas, a transfer embargo imposed ahead of the January window and also the distraction of Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed and on-going takeover attempt which is still being scrutinised by the EFL’s financial investigators.

Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley team beat United at Turf Moor on Monday, City’s Mark Robins and Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick have all been put forward ahead of the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief.

Although the EFL’s decision to overlook both Heckingbottom and Ndiaye will inevitably prompt claims among some sections of United’s following that the club’s off-the-pitch problems have influenced the decision-making process, Reading could be recognised for their work in the sphere of fan engagement despite also being sanctioned.

Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom has not been nominated for the manager of the year award: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The winners will be announced during a ceremony in London on April 23rd; 24 hours after United meet Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye in action at Burnley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage