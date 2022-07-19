The Blades are looking to build a promotion-winning squad ahead of the new season after suffering defeat in the playoffs last term.

United have already added the likes of Ciaran Clark, Tommy Doyle and Anel Ahmedhodzic to the squad ahead of the new season.

And they are not ready to end their improvements there, with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Khadra being pursued on a loan deal.

As the talks continue, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the potential transfer.

Take a look below.

Who is Reda Khadra?

Rheda Khadra is a 21-year-old winger who currently plays for Brighton.

He joined the Seagulls in 2020 after a four-year spell in the youth ranks at Borussia Dortmund.

Khadra has only made one league appearance for Brighton to-date, but he impressed during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season, racking up 27 Championship appearances, scoring four times.

He is also able to play in attacking midfield.

Latest reports

The Blades have now made a formal offer to Khadra over a season-long loan for the upcoming season.

The Star understands United have made an offer to Khadra’s camp and they are now awaiting a response.

Though, a number of clubs are said to have expressed an interest on the back of the forward’s impressive season of last.

Some reports have also claimed the Blades are looking for an option to buy in the deal.

Rival interest

At least two other Championship clubs are said to have expressed an interest in snapping Khadra up on loan.

Blackburn are said to be keen to take the forward back to Ewood Park after last season’s successful relationship.