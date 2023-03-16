City starlets both on scoresheet as Blades go six points clear of Middlesbrough

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee are loving life at Sheffield United as they look to help the Blades regain their place in the Premier League.

The Manchester City starlets were both on the scoresheet on Wednesday night in victory over Sunderland, which helped the Blades move six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion.

With just nine league games remaining of the regular Championship season United are in pole position for promotion, but Doyle said: “I watch football so I was watching [Boro’s draw with Stoke on Tuesday night].

“But I’m not really bothered what anyone else does. We just focus on ourselves. If we win, it puts us in a better position. We’ve got a lot of experience in the dressing room, as well as lads like us who are a bit younger and that’s a good combination. so the older lads look after us and keep us focused, and we go out there and perform.”

McAtee has improved immensely since the start of the season and scored his fifth of the season to drag United level in first-half injury time.

“It’s good,” he said. “I’ve improved a lot since the state of the season, Tommy will tell you that as well. I’m happy to be here and happy we’re in a promotion battle. We’re going game by game and just focusing on ourselves.”

