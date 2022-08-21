Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on ITV’s Football League highlights show, pundit Jobi McAnuff has said he has been ‘really impressed’ with Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye.

The attacker scored twice yesterday as the Blades beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

It has been a strong start to the new season for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and they find themselves top of the table at the moment.

They are unbeaten in their last four outings in the league and have won all three of their home matches so far this term.

Ndiaye caught the eye yet again this weekend and has earned some high praise from former Championship player McAnuff, who said: “I’ve been really impressed with Iliman Ndiaye. He had a really good end to last season that he has carried on. That is seven in his last 10 games now

“That one (first one) was a little bit of luck but all good strikers need that.”

He added: “From Paul Heckingbottom’s point of view, to have substitutes who can come on and influence the game like that is going to be huge.”

Big player for Sheffield United

This is a big season for Ndiaye and he will be looking to really stamp his mark on this division.

“Iliman has got that magic in him, we’ve always known that,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “But he buys his minutes on the pitch because of the role he performs, because of what he does, for the group as a whole.

“If you only see the magic, then people can get used to that. But why I rate him, why I think he can become an even better player, is because of what he does and how he works for the rest of the lads.”

At the age of just 22 still, he has a bright future ahead of him in the game and will be an integral part of this Sheffield United side who will be eyeing promotion back to the Premier League.

He has been on the books of the Yorkshire club since 2019 and broke into the first-team in the last campaign.