Reading make the trip north 21st in the table, albeit after opening an eight-point gap between themselves and the bottom three, while United are sixth and looking to retain their place in the Championship play-off positions as the promotion race enters its final straight.

A number of clubs also hoping to be in the Premier League next season face each other over the Easter weekend, including Luton and Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and QPR, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough and Boro and Huddersfield.

And McIntyre said: “The pressure is on those teams to go and get results, if they’re fighting at the other end of the table.

“We’ve got to try to use that to our advantage, and try to start the game well on Friday. Try and put two or three in the net and put the game to bed.

“It’ll be a good one up at Sheffield United. I’m sure it’ll be packed out, and there’ll be a lot of Reading fans up there cheering us on.

Tom McIntyre of Reading (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“That’s what it’s all about. Getting results at those places. And the pressure will be on them.