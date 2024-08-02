Sheffield United signed off their pre-season schedule with a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield ahead of next Friday’s season opener. United trailed at the break but got back on level terms in the second half thanks to Anel Ahmedhodzic’s close-range finish.
Harrison Burrows caught the eye on his Blades debut after his summer move from Peterborough but it was a disjointed display from the Blades for the most part, just seven days before they kick off their campaign away at Preston North End. Here’s how our man rated the Blades’ players in West Yorkshire ...
1. Adam Davies 5
Continued in goal in the absence of Ivo Grbic and could do little about Town's goal, and otherwise had very little to do for the second game in succession
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. Femi Seriki 5
In line to start next week at Preston as things stand after Sam Curtis moved out on loan and had some moments where he looked really dangerous and then others where he overran the ball under seemingly no real pressure whatsoever.
| Sportimage
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Remains a United player with a week to go until the start of the new season and was in the right place at the right time to drag United back level, although it was a chance he could not have missed after Nicholls palmed Burrows' free-kick back into his path. Later had to lunge into a last-ditch tackle to prevent Koroma giving Huddersfield the lead and it looked a little clumsy from the press box, but the ref and linesman were satisfied that he got enough of the ball to avoid giving away the penalty that the Huddersfield fans were screaming for Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Jack Robinson 5
A solid enough evening for the United skipper, who also sprayed the ball nicely to Hamer on the wing a couple of times. Photo: Bruce Rollinson