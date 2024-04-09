Quick-thinking Sheffield United security staff foil Chelsea prankster's bizarre Bramall Lane infiltration bid
On-the-ball Sheffield United security staff foiled a bizarre security threat after the Blades’ dramatic 2-2 draw with big-spending Chelsea at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening. United twice dragged themselves off the canvas to earn a deserved point, with Oli McBurnie’s 93rd-minute strike sending the home support wild.
The drama didn’t end there as a man attempted to infiltrate Bramall Lane after the game, dressed in a Chelsea tracksuit and wearing a face-mask in an attempt to disguise himself as a member of the Blues’ staff. The attempt was promptly snuffed out by security staff, however, with the culprit said to have been a YouTuber - who was promptly removed from the stadium past Blades chief Chris Wilder, who was beginning a round of interviews with media personnel in the same area.
Although their exact motives were unknown it was speculated that his aim was to infiltrate the pitch or Chelsea dressing room and post about it on his YouTube channel. Teams such as Chelsea have arrived at Bramall Lane this season with an army of support staff, who ferry kit and other equipment to the team bus or van via the players’ entrance after games.
But United security staff spied something was off with the rogue staff member and acted quickly. Boss Wilder went on to admit his players had “given everything” against such an expensively-assembled team, especially after his side’s recent fitness concerns. "I've got this image of the Bournemouth game, with about eight players flat out at the death, so I can't be too critical when they're giving everything,” Wilder said. “But I want them to give more.
"Today we had a better bench and we understood the demands of the Premier League and the three-game week but I thought we really looked strong at the end of the game and dug in. We talked about it – we can't be going down with cramp, you've got to find it from somewhere, for yourself, your team-mates, the shirt, the badge to get something from the game.
"Today was another example. There's enough character in the team. There's a word we all use and there's enough of that in the group. When the top teams turn it on and you are off it the question is always asked. But I'm not sure that can be incredibly aimed at us."
