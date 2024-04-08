Sheffield United fans once again packed into the stands for their side’s recent clashes against Liverpool and Chelsea. The Blades sold out the away end at Anfield on Thursday and were rewarded with a battling performance that gave the title-chasing Reds a scare before eventually losing 3-1.

Then United returned to Bramall Lane on Sunday evening and another competitive display saw them earn a deserved share of the spoils against Chelsea’s expensively-assembled side, thanks to Oli McBurnie’s injury-time finish. As ever our snappers were on hand to capture a number of Unitedites cheering on their sides in both games ... can you spot yourself, or anyone you recognise?