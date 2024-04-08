Jayden Bogle has insisted that Sheffield United’s out-of-contract cohort is focusing purely on football, rather than their futures, ahead of the final eight games of this Premier League season. The right-back is one of 18 players set to leave the Blades in the summer, as things stand.

That number is boosted by loanees and Cameron Archer’s Aston Villa buy-back if the Blades are relegated but also includes a number of key United players who are in the final months of their Bramall Lane deals. That includes both goalscorers in Sunday’s draw with Chelsea, Bogle and Oli McBurnie, plus stalwarts including John Egan, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have sought to begin redressing the balance by opening talks with Ben Osborn’s representatives about extending his stay at Bramall Lane, with the utility man approaching the end of the one-year deal he signed in the summer following promotion to the Premier League. Asked about his future, Bogle said: “It’s amazing here, the atmosphere when the [equalising] goal went in.

“The feeling and the support we've had. Even when we've struggled this season the fans have been very good. Every player in the dressing room is taking it game by game; no-one's looking towards the end of the season and the summer yet. We're focusing on what we need to do to stay up, not anything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad