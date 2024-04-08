What Jayden Bogle said about his Sheffield United future ahead of contract expiry in big summer
Jayden Bogle has insisted that Sheffield United’s out-of-contract cohort is focusing purely on football, rather than their futures, ahead of the final eight games of this Premier League season. The right-back is one of 18 players set to leave the Blades in the summer, as things stand.
That number is boosted by loanees and Cameron Archer’s Aston Villa buy-back if the Blades are relegated but also includes a number of key United players who are in the final months of their Bramall Lane deals. That includes both goalscorers in Sunday’s draw with Chelsea, Bogle and Oli McBurnie, plus stalwarts including John Egan, Ollie Norwood and George Baldock.
United have sought to begin redressing the balance by opening talks with Ben Osborn’s representatives about extending his stay at Bramall Lane, with the utility man approaching the end of the one-year deal he signed in the summer following promotion to the Premier League. Asked about his future, Bogle said: “It’s amazing here, the atmosphere when the [equalising] goal went in.
“The feeling and the support we've had. Even when we've struggled this season the fans have been very good. Every player in the dressing room is taking it game by game; no-one's looking towards the end of the season and the summer yet. We're focusing on what we need to do to stay up, not anything else.”
Bogle also acknowledged that he and many of his United teammates are effectively playing for their futures in the final seven matches of the campaign. “Yeah, you have to,” he admitted. “Everyone has to play for their careers and do what they can for the team. You've got to go out and perform. We haven't done that at some times this season but we've got to attack the remaining games and give it all we've got.”
