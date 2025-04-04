Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Championship promotion race is approaching an exciting conclusion and with just seven games of the regular season remaining, it’s Sheffield United who hold pole position in the table. The Blades are currently top and two points clear of Leeds United and Burnley, but the side from just up the M1 have the chance to put a bit of pressure back on the Blades when they travel to Luton Town tomorrow lunchtime.

The Blades will walk out at Oxford United at 3pm knowing Leeds’ fate but will be focusing on matters in their own control, as they look to extend their superb away record this season and take another giant leap towards the top-flight. The promotion race could be complicated later this month when the Blades travel to Burnley on Easter Monday, which will likely play into Leeds’ hands at a key stage of the season.

Any of the three sides could still conceivably reach the 100-point mark this season after brilliant campaigns so far, with Leeds’ recent rocky form making the race for the title more interesting than it seemed when they won at Bramall Lane recently to go five points clear at the top.

Speaking to Free Bets, former Wednesday striker turned pundit Clinton Morrison said: “I'm still going to stick my neck on the line and say Leeds are going to be strong enough to hold on, but it is starting to get tight. They’ll be nervous at the moment.

“I think Sheffield United are in fantastic form. I think they're probably the most in-form team alongside Burnley at the moment, and to have the minus-two points as well and for Sheffield United to still be where they are - I think it's a testament to Chris Wilder.

“He spent well and the players that he's brought in have all come in and contributed. He's got a strong bench, he's got players that can come on and change the game. Leeds are just on that slippery slope at the moment where you're thinking to yourself: ‘Can you go and get the win?’ They're getting draws, but I feel their fans will play a big part in them getting promoted.

“I still think it'll be Leeds and probably one other. It is more than likely looking like Sheffield United. But I think that as I said, the Easter break where Sheffield United play Burnley is the big one. If Burnley and Sheffield United keep winning until then, I think that will decide who probably finishes second.

“But Leeds' run of games are very nice for them - but I said last week, when they played Swansea at home, that I thought it'd be a comfortable win for them. They are making it hard for themselves at the moment.”

Morrison believes Leeds made a mistake in January by not adding to their squad at a time when the Blades and Burnley both strengthened, with United signing five first-team players including £10m Tom Cannon. “I think you needed to add to the squad,” Morrison said. “I was surprised Daniel Farke didn't do business because he's had injuries this season.

Tyrese Campbell “smashing it” for Sheffield United

“I was thinking he may bring in a few loans that weren't playing in the Premier League from now to the end of the season or look abroad to bring players in. I know it might not have been permanent, but just to add more bodies and competition for places even though their bench is quite strong.

“Sheffield United have brought in players. They've spent a lot of money on Cannon and he can't even get in the side because Tyrese Campbell's smashing it. They had Callum O’Hare sitting on the bench the other day, so they do have quite a lot of strength in depth at the moment.

“They recruited well and that’s probably why they’re flying. Leeds are having a tiny bit of a wobble, but I still think they’ll be too strong and I still think they’ll get promoted.”