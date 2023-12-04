Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has already hinted at the thinking behind Chris Wilder's imminent, sensational return to Bramall Lane - after insisting he is a better manager than when he left his boyhood club over two years ago. The United legend is close to coming back to his boyhood club after agreeing an 18-month deal to succeed Paul Heckingbottom in charge.

Heckingbottom's departure is set to be announced soon after a decision was taken on his future following Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Burnley. The Blades are bottom of the table with five points from their 14 games so far but, perhaps crucially, are only four adrift of fourth-bottom Luton Town, with hopes that Wilder can come in and perform a miracle that would surely top any of his achievements in charge of United to date.

Wilder departed in 2021 after a breakdown in his relationship with the Bramall Lane hierarchy, with speculation that the two could not work together again. But the two have long since patched up any personal differences, while the Saudi royal texted Wilder out of the blue not long after he left United to wish him well for the future and raise the possibility of the two working together again in the future. The two also met in person over the years since, with the prince even recommending Wilder to other clubs in his spells out of work.

The United owner gave Wilder part credit for United's promotion back to the Premier League last season, achieved largely with the squad he assembled during his spell in charge, and turned to the 56-year-old after deciding to part company with Heckingbottom in the wake of that 5-0 humiliation at Turf Moor. Speaking on fan podcast The Sheff United Way earlier this year, Prince Abdullah offered an insight into his thinking when asked about Wilder.

"We have a very good relationship," he said at the time. "We've met many times and Chris told me many things that I was really glad he said to me. About his experience with Sheffield United and the things that went wrong in the experience, and how he wished it would have been different. If I need a consultation, I'll call Chris and ask him ask him about anything.

"You know the promotion this year? I really think that part of the credit also goes to Chris. Because most of our players, they were bought by by Chris Wilder. I really think that Chris has a special place in the history of the club and we can never repay him for that. I really think Chris also is a better manager now than two years ago.

"It’s one thing when you’re always successful. But when you have some adversity and ups and down, you become a better man. You have more experience. I really find it mind-boggling that not every club in the Championship will bring Chris and trust him to get them promoted."