Saturday's sorry defeat at Burnley is set to prove the final act for Paul Heckingbottom as Sheffield United manager, bringing to an end a reign of just over two years that saw him lead the Blades into the Premier League but struggle to keep them there. Both the performance and result at Burnley, United losing 5-0 to their relegation rivals, persuaded the United hierarchy to act.

United are expected to approach former boss Chris Wilder with the opportunity to make a sensational return to Bramall Lane, almost 1,000 days after his departure gave Heckingbottom the chance to step up from his role as U21s boss to take caretaker charge. It was Wilder who brought Heckingbottom to Bramall Lane in the first place, as part of a succession plan for when he eventually moved on.

Heckingbottom took United from 16th in the Championship when he took over to that season's play-offs, where they lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest. They went one better the following season, winning automatic promotion to the Premier League, but the joy was short-lived and he will leave United with five points on the board from 14 games so far.

Here's how a selection of Blades fans reacted on social media this morning, ahead of expected official confirmation of Heckingbottom's departure before Wednesday night's home clash with Liverpool...

@SamTweed1: I'll look back on the Hecky era fondly. We were in a mess when he came in, and we'd have been in an even bigger one had we not been promoted. Been dealt a bad hand, but ultimately it's easier to replace a manager than it is a whole squad.

@Annies_song_: Saved club from financial disaster by promotion to the £100m premier league. Given next to zero ££ support to stay up. Victim of his own success & clubs lack of ambition under current ownership

@Jimbosufc: Tried to give the benefit of the doubt as long as possible. Deserved a chance after what he achieved in the last 2 seasons, but there’s no way back after the last 2 games. Once the fans turn there’s no way back.

@robp1889: He’s the fall guy for what’s going on above him really unlucky with the hand he’s been dealt but you can’t keep losing in the manner we have and keep your job. Chris Wilder is the only choice for me he knows what the club is about and what we need. Wednesday night is interesting

@mlincoln29: As he said, head held high for what he's achieved, can't say the same for some of the players though. That said, Probably right decision for him to go if players have given up on him. Good luck to him and rest of the staff.

@AlinCarnariu: It’s sad we didn’t manage to keep the core of the team that got promoted and build on that…this is not his fault, I really believe he tried his best, the players we have right now are just not even close to a PL standard…current owners have no interest in investing…

@BettsyBlade85: Thanks for the top job Hecky. The board constantly tied his hands behind his back & he got us back up to save us from financial ruin & an FA Cup semi final, just lost the players unfortunately, he deserves a big pay off & all the best for the future

@BlademarkSUFC: Almost inevitable after Saturday. Hecky did a great job we shouldn’t forget that but the time had come. Wilder could be the man to put the fight back into the players but with no money we shouldn’t expect miracles. The changes needed are at the top if the Prince can’t fund us

@styro94: Should've gone after Newcastle. Absolutely delighted to see the back of him.

@AbladeRay: Inevitable going on the lacklustre performances against Bournemouth and Burnley, we needed at least four points from those two games, we got nothing but embarrassing performances. So in the bottom three most of the season sadly the game was up for Heck. But we wish him well. United key man provides update after operation on significant injury

@gavp77: Blades fans should respect him for the job he did. With promotion to the EPL, he saved this club from financial meltdown. But it is not just the defeats he is being judged on, it's the manner of them & the fact nothing changes in the next game. Top guy, top job. But we move on...

@AndrewKenyon6: He got us back to the so called promised land of bias, multi billionaire owners, cheats and VAR. Sadly the rug was pulled from under him in pre-season. Thanks for all your efforts gaffer and good luck for the future and good luck for the poor sod that takes the reins!!

@updemblades24: Like he said after Burnley, he can hold his head high and he’s absolutely right. Thanks for everything Hecky, especially for bringing through Iliman, the best ever player I’ll probably see watching the Blades. He needed to go 6 games ago but it is what it is

@DaveFlute: Thrown under the bus by the owner but something had to give, got us promoted and probably saved us from financial ruin so thank you Hecky.

@TheFlatcaptain: I like what Heckingbottom is about as a person and I'm thankful for his leadership in avoiding financial devastation and seeing us into the PL but it's one thing losing each match, another getting annihilated by bottom 6 teams consecutively. Thanks for everything but has to go.

@Georgiecrumble: Feel for Hecky and thank him for the last 2 seasons. After last 2 matches a change was needed. No fight or passion in the lads. If Wilder can't get that into them no one can. Not sure it's enough to stay up but we need our old United back.

@danteaclarke: Club was going nowhere when he came in. Needed financial backing over the summer after a brilliant season, but instead two of his best players were sold. Dealt a bad hand and when the dust settles, he’ll rightfully get credit for the job he’s done.

@andyofthings: Pressure should be on the Prince to sell so that someone else can invest, rather than hold out for whatever it is he wants. Hecky did his best, players let him down. Doubt Wilder will keep us up, unless there's a cash injection for transfers in Jan but happy to be proved wrong.

@SEAN_N_MILES: The fall guy for Abdullah.

@JasonKinder38: I think the board has been patient with him TBF. The players don't look to be playing for him anymore, only results in one thing

@noskralcarm: Thoroughly nice guy, accidentally ended up in charge when CW left, gave us some dignity that season and then worked wonders in the last two. The man should never have to buy a drink around the lane again.

@bigblademan1889: It’s a shame that it got to a point where fans turned against him, I lay that at the owner's door but I hope with calm heads people look at him as modern great manager of our club who effectively saved us from disaster

@Cyber_Cynic: Hecky was only a part of the problem and how much of that is down to him remains to be seen. Until we have an owner that is willing to seriously invest in this club we are going to see managers struggle in the Prem.

@FabienKay: Should have been after 8 nil. Too late