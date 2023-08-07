Prince Abdullah opens up on ‘advanced’ Sheffield United takeover and makes future claim

The Blades owner has opened up on the potential sale of the club and interest from other parties.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has revealed he has ‘two or three serious offers’ to buy the Blades - and insisted he wants to remain involved at Bramall Lane should a deal come to fruition.

Abdullah’s attempts to sell the club have stretched over the last two years after American businessman Henry Mauriss and Nigerian millionaire Dozy Mmobuosi were both unable to finalise a deal to take charge of the Blades. There have been widespread reports of interest from parties in the United States and Saudi Arabia in recent months and the Blades owner has revealed an agreement is at an ‘advanced stage’ and is expecting a deal to ‘accelerate soon’.

He told The Sheffield United Way: “We are talking with many parties. Every week we get a new offer.

“I would say there are two or three serious offers but these things prove to take a lot of time. Not only those people that do due diligence. It’s not like buying a car or buying something from a menu. Many things go to it.

“I think we are an advanced stages and the good thing for me is I still want to be involved with the club so I think I’ll be staying with the club but not (with a) controlling interest). That was very important to me. Of course, some of the offers, they want to own the club 100 percent, some prefer that we stay.

“If all things are equal, I’d prefer to be part of the club but we will see. I think things will start to accelerate soon I hope but I’ve learned not to be too sure about those kind of things.”

Although little is known over the perspective buyers, Abdullah stressed he would not sell the club to anyone as stressed his determination to find the right owner to take charge at Bramall Lane.

“Of course, I will try to get the best price but I would not sell to anybody,” he explained.