Paul Heckingbottom admits Sheffield United are still “way short” of where they need to be ahead of the new Premier League season, as hard work to bolster his squad continues behind the scenes. United’s preparations for August 12’s visit of Crystal Palace were dealt a blow by this week’s departure of Iliman Ndiaye, which negatively affected the atmosphere amongst Blades staff and players when the news came out.

Heckingbottom is now only looking forward to the future rather than wondering what could have been if Ndiaye remained with United rather than return to his boyhood club Marseille. A deal for Arsenal defender Auston Trusty is close, after the USA international underwent a medical at United recently, while Benie Traore was set to begin training with his new teammates today ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Stuttgart.

Elsewhere Heckingbottom is targeting more midfield reinforcements and another forward to plug the gaps left by the departures of Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens, Reda Khadra, Ciaran Clark, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle - even before Ndiaye was prised away earlier this week, with Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster still sidelined with hamstring injuries.

“Everyone can see we are short,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “We are way short. Even if you look at this time last year we have a couple of long-term injuries who were fit last year in Rhys and Rhian, so we haven’t got them. We lost Bill and Enda, Reda, Ciaran, Macca, Tommy. They have all gone, and we have brought three in. We still need five to be anywhere near where we were in the Championship.

“The quality of that five will be important. If those five can affect the starting XI then it doesn’t matter about numbers. We know we have stepped up to a bigger league, we need to compete. Everyone is working really hard. We are constantly communicating with Prince Abdullah and we will keep pushing and pushing to bring players in.”

United, who are keen on Lommel midfielder Vinícius Souza, have to complete their summer business by the time the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on September 1, but Heckingbottom, in an ideal world, would have preferred to have more new faces in situ by the time Roy Hodgson’s Palace travel to South Yorkshire next weekend. United have four home games in their first six back in the Premier League - something identified by Heckingbottom and his coaching staff as a good opportunity to get off to a good start, and build some positive momentum for the season - and by the time the deadline passes, two Bramall Lane games will have already have been played.