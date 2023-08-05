Paul Heckingbottom admitted today’s friendly clash against German side Stuttgart was a “tough” test as his side signed off their pre-season programme with a 3-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

Serhou Guirassy scored all three goals for his side as United signed off their pre-season campaign in defeat, ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener at home to Crystal Palace.

United’s best chance came when Will Osula was sent clear by new signing Benie Traore, but he hesitated when through on goal and couldn’t get a shot away. The striker, who started alongside new signing Benie Traore, also had an effort cleared off the line while Ben Osborn tested Alexander Nubel’s handling from distance.

United struggled to contain Stuttgart’s pace and power on the counter attack will cause some concern amongst the fanbase ahead of their side’s return to the Premier League, where they will face far stiffer tests every week. Stuttgart only avoid relegation from the Bundesliga in a play-off game last season and Heckingbottom said: “It was a tough game against some good opposition and it was a real stretch for us.

“Ninety minutes for all barring Benie, which was the plan because he has not played now for four weeks and we didn’t want to risk anything there. The plan was to keep everyone on the pitch.