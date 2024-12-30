Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Abdullah leaves door open for potential Sheffield United return after "special" admission

Prince Abdullah, the former Sheffield United owner, has not closed the door on a potential return to Bramall Lane in the future, The Star understands, after a deal to sell his stake to American group COH Sports was finally concluded just before Christmas. The Saudi royal spent 11 years with United, first as co-owner Kevin McCabe before assuming sole control just over five years ago.

Ownership of the Blades took its toll both emotionally and financially, with a deal with Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy ending one era in South Yorkshire and seeing another one begin. Prince Abdullah returned to Bramall Lane to say farewell ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion and received a mostly positive reception as he was introduced ahead of kick off.

He will now take some time away and recharge, and may even invest in another club in the future. But he has insisted that none will receive the same affection as he had for the Blades and the 59-year-old has privately refused to rule out the possibility of a partnership with Rosen and Eltoukhy in the future. The Prince met with the Americans last week, offering some advice and also talking the pair through some of the mistakes he felt he made during his time in charge.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Radio Sheffield after selling the club, Prince Abdullah told Blades fans: “You should be proud of your club, you should love and support your club. It's a very special club. It has very special DNA. I wouldn't trade the ups and downs with any other club in England. I may one day invest in other clubs, but I will never love any other club like I loved Sheffield United."