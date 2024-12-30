Prince Abdullah leaves door open for potential Sheffield United return after "special" admission

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Prince Abdullah leaves door open for potential Sheffield United return after "special" admission

Prince Abdullah, the former Sheffield United owner, has not closed the door on a potential return to Bramall Lane in the future, The Star understands, after a deal to sell his stake to American group COH Sports was finally concluded just before Christmas. The Saudi royal spent 11 years with United, first as co-owner Kevin McCabe before assuming sole control just over five years ago.

Ownership of the Blades took its toll both emotionally and financially, with a deal with Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy ending one era in South Yorkshire and seeing another one begin. Prince Abdullah returned to Bramall Lane to say farewell ahead of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion and received a mostly positive reception as he was introduced ahead of kick off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Souttar's SUFC message after loan star's spell ended prematurely

Wilder's January transfer pledge with all eyes on United's new owners

Spot a Unitedite you know as more than 30,000 pack into Burnley clash

He will now take some time away and recharge, and may even invest in another club in the future. But he has insisted that none will receive the same affection as he had for the Blades and the 59-year-old has privately refused to rule out the possibility of a partnership with Rosen and Eltoukhy in the future. The Prince met with the Americans last week, offering some advice and also talking the pair through some of the mistakes he felt he made during his time in charge.

Speaking in an interview on BBC Radio Sheffield after selling the club, Prince Abdullah told Blades fans: “You should be proud of your club, you should love and support your club. It's a very special club. It has very special DNA. I wouldn't trade the ups and downs with any other club in England. I may one day invest in other clubs, but I will never love any other club like I loved Sheffield United."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice