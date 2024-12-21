Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieffer Moore justifies Sheffield United transfer with stunning display on Cardiff City return

He is often lazily tagged with the generic “targetman” tag but with two superb goals of real technical quality in victory at Cardiff City, Kieffer Moore demonstrated once again why Sheffield United saw him as such a big part of their promotion jigsaw this season. The Welsh international scored both goals on his return to his former club as the Blades ensured they will stay top of the Championship table at Christmas.

Moore broke the deadlock with a superb volleyed finish, after taking down Alfie Gilchrist’s cross on his chest with a defender tugging at his shirt, before doubling the Blades’ lead with a lovely finish from long range that beat Jak Alnwick and nestled neatly in the bottom corner of his net. That was Moore’s last action of the game, with the substitution to bring him off already planned, and Wilder was delighted with his No.9’s performance.

“They weren't towering headers from three or four yards out,” he said. “The first is an outstanding goal. For the second I thought he was going to roll Rhian [Brewster] in but he had the confidence to take it on and score. He's a big player for us.

“I know he was a bit disappointed with the way that things transpired here for him, so it was a big day for Kieffer. He produced a top-class performance. He leads the line, you can go into him and go down the sides if needed. And I'm sure the quality of both his goals is what will be talked about tonight.”

Moore was seen stretching his groin area just before making way and received some medical attention on the bench, with concern that another big player may join the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza and Tyrese Campbell on the United treatment table ahead of Boxing Day’s huge clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley at Bramall Lane.

“He's a bit tight,” said Wilder. “He's not trained a lot, and he's not done a lot of work. But he'll be okay.”