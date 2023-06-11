A look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding Sheffield United’s Premier League rivals

Sheffield United have a big summer ahead as they look to strengthen their squad following their return to the Premier League. The Blades were promoted from the Championship last season along with Burnley and Luton Town.

Paul Heckingbottom has the chance to bolster his ranks when the transfer window opens. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Fulham ace eyed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham have identified Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, as per a report by TalkSPORT. The 27-year-old, who is a Portugal international with 20 caps under his belt, made the move to England last summer from Sporting Lisbon. He has since become a key player at Craven Cottage but they could face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months.

Manchester United defender wanted

Former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United. The Sun claim Newcastle United are keen on handing him an escape route from Old Trafford as they prepare for life in the Champions League next term. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Bournemouth eyeing left-back