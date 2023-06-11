Today we launch our Big Blades Survey, gathering supporters’ views on a host of on and off-field matters including transfers, takeovers and ticketing.
CLICK HERE to access the survey and let us know your thoughts, with the results collated in The Star next week. United are gearing up for a return to the Premier League, on and off the field, with recruitment staff working hard to secure the transfer targets identified by Paul Heckingbottom.
United return for pre-season training next month ahead of the new season, and will find out their fixture list at 9am on Thursday, June 15.