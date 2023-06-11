News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United Survey: Have your say on transfers, takeovers and more after promotion

It was a season to remember as Sheffield United booked their place in the Premier League - and as the dust settles, we want your thoughts on all things Blades.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

Today we launch our Big Blades Survey, gathering supporters’ views on a host of on and off-field matters including transfers, takeovers and ticketing.

CLICK HERE to access the survey and let us know your thoughts, with the results collated in The Star next week. United are gearing up for a return to the Premier League, on and off the field, with recruitment staff working hard to secure the transfer targets identified by Paul Heckingbottom.

United return for pre-season training next month ahead of the new season, and will find out their fixture list at 9am on Thursday, June 15.