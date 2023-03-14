News you can trust since 1887
Data experts predict outcome of tight Sheffield United, Middlesbrough promotion race; Millwall, Blackburn in play-off hunt

Another week, another twist in the Championship promotion race.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT

Sheffield United’s weekend defeat at home to Luton Town, coupled with Middlesbrough’s victory away at Swansea, saw the Blades’ lead over Michael Carrick’s men cut to just four points – which could become just one if Boro beat Stoke at home tonight.

A week ago United restored their seven-point cushion over Boro with victory in their game in hand at Reading, and return to action on Wednesday evening away at Sunderland.

Ex-Blades favourite earns big accolade for recent form

With 10 games of the regular season remaining, there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

1. Race for the Premier League

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

41 points. Relegation chances: 90%. Last gameweek chances: 87%

2. 24th Huddersfield Town (relegated)

41 points. Relegation chances: 90%. Last gameweek chances: 87%

42 points. Relegation chances: 83%. Last gameweek chances: 77%

3. 23rd Blackpool (relegated)

42 points. Relegation chances: 83%. Last gameweek chances: 77%

43 points. Relegation chances: 82%. Last gameweek chances: 74%

4. 22nd Wigan Athletic (relegated)

43 points. Relegation chances: 82%. Last gameweek chances: 74%

