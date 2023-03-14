Another week, another twist in the Championship promotion race.

Sheffield United’s weekend defeat at home to Luton Town, coupled with Middlesbrough’s victory away at Swansea, saw the Blades’ lead over Michael Carrick’s men cut to just four points – which could become just one if Boro beat Stoke at home tonight.

A week ago United restored their seven-point cushion over Boro with victory in their game in hand at Reading, and return to action on Wednesday evening away at Sunderland.

With 10 games of the regular season remaining, there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

1 . Race for the Premier League Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . 24th Huddersfield Town (relegated) 41 points. Relegation chances: 90%. Last gameweek chances: 87% Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

3 . 23rd Blackpool (relegated) 42 points. Relegation chances: 83%. Last gameweek chances: 77% Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4 . 22nd Wigan Athletic (relegated) 43 points. Relegation chances: 82%. Last gameweek chances: 74% Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales