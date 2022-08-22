Potential boost for Sheffield United's promotion rivals as star's £25m Aston Villa move falls through

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ismaila Sarr, who played and impressed against United for the Hornets in the opening game of the new Championship season, looked set to leave Watford for Aston Villa, for a fee of £25million.

Sarr had been seen as a potentially important member of Watford’s squad if they were to make a swift return to the top flight following last season’s relegation, but the deal broke down and he could stay at Vicarage Road beyond next week’s transfer deadline if another club doesn’t come in for him.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham today after a fee was agreed. But the deal broke down over the finer details of the deal, which could have seen Cameron Archer or Kortney Hause join Rob Edwards’ side on loan.

Sarr has played in three of the Hornets’ five Championship matches so far this season, including that 1-0 victory over the Blades, scoring once in a draw with West Brom. The 24-year-old hasn’t featured in the last two games – draws with Birmingham and Preston.

Sky Sports News have reported that Steven Gerrard and Villa's bosses had growing reservations over the deal, and walked away.

Ismaila Sarr, in action for Watford against Sheffield United, has seen a move to Aston Villa break down: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Sarr’s departure could have been the second loss to Watford of their talented forward line, after former Blades target Emmanuel Dennis joined Nottingham Forest last week.