The wing-back had been carrying a knock in recent weeks having just returned to the starting line-up, first on the left and then back into his more comfortable position on the right following an injury to Jayden Bogle.

The absence of Bogle for the remainder of the season puts even more importance on the fitness levels of Baldock and manager Paul Heckingbottom is confident that the 28-year-old will be fit and ready to face Forest at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is confident that George Baldock will be fit to play against Nottingham Forest on Friday. Paul Terry / Sportimage

“We are not being overly cautious with him, we just want to give him the chance to play,” said Heckingbottom. “We want him fit and available, hopefully he will be ok.

"We've done everything we can, we've had a couple more days [without a midweek game]. We had the Sunday off, trained Monday and yesterday off. Hopefully now we have done the right things by him.”

There are no fresh concerns going into Friday’s match which pits seventh against ninth, but Heckingbottom admitted Conor Hourihane’s work is also being carefully managed.

“We've done similar with Conor,” he added. “He's been on the grass so hopefully, the lighter three days have allowed a couple of bodies to recover and refresh.”