The 44-year-old, whose team began preparing for the match a place and a point outside of the play-off positions, must decide whether to recall Sander Berge after dropping him to bench for last weekend’s visit to Millwall or retain faith in Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane.

John Fleck will also be hoping for a starting role after featuring alongside Berge when Blackburn Rovers were beaten at Bramall Lane 72 hours before the trip to south London. That match saw United lose for the first time when Norwood and Hourihane, on loan from Aston Villa, were paired together in midfield.

Heckingbottom has rotated his squad on a regular basis of late, as United attempted to negotiate safe passage through a schedule which forced them to play seven times in the space of only 22 days.

Berge’s display against Rovers was arguably his best since completing a £22m move to England two seasons ago, while Fleck was recently described by assistant manager Stuart McCall as one of the most creative players at United’s disposal.

Although he has spoken in glowing terms about the way Norwood and Hourihane work together, Heckingbottom will contemplate splitting up their double act when Steve Cooper’s side travel to South Yorkshire on Friday.

“Conor and Oli, they really seized an opportunity,” Heckingbottom said, ahead of United’s 1-0 defeat in the capital. “They have a voice and they fill a lot of the gaps.

“It’s not only about having that aggression to win the ball. It’s also about being in the right place at the right time.”

With United’s engine room so far avoiding the injuries and suspension issues affecting other areas of their squad, Heckingbottom midfield picks will be designed to try and exploit the weaknesses his analysts identify in Forest’s armoury. It is not a luxury he has been able to enjoy in defence and attack, with the likes of Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, Charlie Goode and David McGoldrick all ruled-out.

United slipped to seventh in the table when they were beaten by Millwall. Forest were ninth following their 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

