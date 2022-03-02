The teenage centre-forward has made only one appearance since being recalled from a spell on loan with Burton Albion, where he had been working under former Chelsea and Holland marksman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

But Jebbison handed United’s coaching staff a timely reminder of his finishing skills by scoring the third goal of his team’s 4-0 victory over Hull City in a development fixture yesterday. With supporters already calling for him to receive more game time, particularly given Oli McBurnie’s recent health issues, Paul Heckingbottom accepts he is likely to be faced with a fresh set of pleas ahead of Friday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

With United in seventh - a place and a point outside of the play-off positions - and Steve Cooper’s men in ninth, the outcome of that fixture is of vital importance to both clubs as they chase promotion from the Championship.

Although he is reluctant to comment specifically on Jebbison’s situation, Heckingbottom has provided a clue as to why the England youth international has been used sparingly of late.

“He’s noticed the step up, coming into our sessions,” the United manager said. “And that’s good, because it’s what we would hope to see. If there wasn’t that step-up, if there wasn’t that difference, then it would mean we are doing something wrong here.”

Daniel Jebbison hopes to forvce his way into the Sheffield United team which faces Nottingham Forest on Friday: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Jebbo has been enjoying the challenge of getting up to those levels and he is. We all know the talent he’s got and he’s come on, learnt a lot, from his time with Burton and Jimmy."