Stevens has not played for club or country since the final game of last season, missing Ireland’s games over the summer as well as their recent World Cup qualifiers after going under the knife to correct a troublesome hernia issue.

The left wing-back went under the knife about three weeks ago for a double hernia operation, and hopes to return to full training with Slavisa Jokanović’s side soon.

“It's frustrating not to be involved,” Stevens admitted.

“It always is when you're not playing games of football. I just want to get back to being fit and healthy and getting out there and helping the lads.

“I've had surgery now so I just need to build up my fitness now.”