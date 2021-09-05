The 26-year-old, who was a target for the Blades in January before signing for Liverpool, has arrived at Bramall Lane on a season-long loan from Jürgen Klopp’s side having failed to make a single appearance for the Premier League giants.

“When I joined Sheffield United, with the promise of playing games, it felt like I had finally been mentally released,” the centre back told The Mirror.

“I was becoming aware that I was the fifth or sixth choice to play in the centre of the defence for Liverpool.

Danny Ward of Huddersfield Town tackled by Ben Davies of Sheffield United. Photo: Simon Bellis.

“Playing football regularly is the most important thing and that was behind me coming to Sheffield United on loan. For me it’s about enjoying the competitive side of the game again.”

Preston North End academy graduate Davies made the bench on eight occasions for the Reds but never played in a competitive fixture after joining the club for an initial £500,000 fee.

Still, he has no regrets – and feels the experience can help him upon his return to the Championship.

Davies, who has made two appearances for the Blades so far, added: “I feel that just being around top players has improved me.

"I feel I’ve grown up. It’s helped me settle in quickly at Sheffield United and hopefully that has shown in the games I’ve played.