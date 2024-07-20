Sheffield United set for another exit with forward on way out

NOT READY: Benie Traore was unable to become an instant Premier League regular at Sheffield United

Sheffield United appear set to let go of another player following an unremarkable spell at Bramall Lane

Benie Traore is closing in on a move away from Sheffield United this summer, The Star has been told. The Ivorian’s one-year spell as a Blade is understood to be approaching its final days.

The youngster signed last summer in a £4m gamble from Hacken but it didn’t pay off, with the forward lacking the stature and physicality to cope in the Premier League. He was shipped out on loan to Nantes in France soon after Chris Wilder’s return to the Blades in December, and failed to hit the net for the Ligue 1 club.

Despite only registering one assist in that time, and being sent off on his debut, Traore impressed Nantes officials during his time there - albeit not enough for them to take up the option in his deal to make the move a permanent one.

Traore subsequently returned to United and played 45 minutes in their first pre-season friendly at York City on Saturday, impressing Unitedites with some neat bits of skill but also squandering a golden chance to score after delaying his shot for too long and inviting the recovery tackle.

We have been told that Traore is closing in on a Lane exit, with Swiss side FC Basel understood to be one club monitoring the forward’s situation. Traore made a total of nine appearances in all competitions for the Blades and could follow Jayden Bogle out of the Bramall Lane exit door as a deal to take the right-back up the M1 to Leeds United edges closer.