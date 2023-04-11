Sheffield United went down to 10 men early in the top-two clash against leaders Burnley as they lost 2-0 at Turf Moor.
United’s hopes of doing the double over the champions-elect received a huge blow in the 17th minute when Wes Foderingham was sent off and from that point, it was damage limitation against the division’s best side.
They held out until the second half, but a double from sub Johann Berg Gudmundsson sealed another victory for Burnley after they secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday evening. Here’s how we rated United’s players after a tough night at Turf Moor...
1. Defeat for the Blades
Sheffield United's players look dejected after conceding against Burnley: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Photo: Richard Sellers
2. Wes Foderingham 3
Had to be alert to race out and snuff out the danger as Foster looked to race onto a through-ball. But then came for a ball he may well have been better leaving to Robinson and got in an almighty mix-up with his defender, which resulted in him fouling Tella and getting sent off after just 17 minutes Photo: Richard Sellers
3. Jayden Bogle 4
Had the chance to deal with a dangerous cross to the back post in the build-up to Burnley's opener, but he didn't and the ball fell perfectly to Gudmundsson to smash the home side in front. Attracted his manager's frustration soon after by ballooning a cross from a good position high over the Burnley goal - and not long after it was 2-0 and game over Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
Enjoyed United's first sight of goal early on with an ambitious overhead kick inside the first minute or so, but he couldn't get it on target. Still tried to drive forward with the ball even with 10 men, to varying degrees of success Photo: Richard Sellers