Paul Heckingbottom's verdict as Sheffield United earn battling point away at Luton Town

Paul Heckingbottom declared himself pleased and satisfied with Sheffield United’s spirit and performance tonight as they came from behind to earn a battling point at Luton Town.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:00 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:01 pm

United trailed from the 10th minute as Carlton Morris headed the troublesome hosts ahead, as the table-topping visitors started very slowly at a rowdy Kenilworth Road.

But an improved second-half display saw Oli McBurnie net a deserved equaliser for the Blades, sending both the striker and the Unitedites behind that goal into frenzied celebrations.

It was the Scottish international’s first league goal since December 2020 and could have laid the foundations for an impressive away victory, but United had to be satisfied with a point as goalkeeper Wes Foderingham was substituted in the second half.

“I’ve got to be pleased and satisfied,” Heckingbottom said afterwards.

“I liked the spirit we showed and the performance was good against a real strong team.

“Coming away to Luton, I know Nathan [Jones, Luton boss] will have had them really wound up and ready to go against us and you could see that.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United hugs Sander Berge after the game at Luton Town: David Klein / Sportimage

“The game was exactly what I thought it would be, I was pleased with our intensity and spirit and I enjoyed the game.

“It will have looked well on TV, we have to respect their qualities and directness and second balls, we had to stand up to that.

“The crowd got behind them, cheer every ball and every cross in the box. Sometimes it can feel like you’re on the back foot when you’re not really, because we had crosses in the box but they don’t get the same response.

“It’s a good atmosphere to play in. We did that and then we had the quality, in the second half particularly we showed it. I always want to win the game, but I have to be satisfied with that we’ve shown tonight.”

